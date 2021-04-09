Central Okanagan's unemployment rate second best in Canada

Photo: Contributed

The Central Okanagan’s unemployment rate fell in March, making it the second lowest mark in the nation among metropolitan areas.

The group of people without work last month in Kelowna and West Kelowna was 5%, which was down from 5.2% in February, according to Statistics Canada. Only Quebec City had a lower unemployment rate at 4.9%.

The Central Okanagan’s work force decreased by 2,600 people last month, and the participation rate, which is the percentage of eligible people working or looking for work, dropped from 64.5% to 63%.

The Thompson Okanagan’s unemployment rate in March was 7.3%, which is down from 7.5% in February.

Nationally, the economy added 303,000 jobs last month, and the unemployment rate dropped from 8.2% to 7.5%, which is the lowest it has been since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than a year ago. There were about 95,000 more retail jobs for the month, fully recouping losses sustained in January lockdowns.

There was also an employment bump of 21,000 in the accommodation and food services sector, which Statistics Canada noted still leaves that sector the furthest from a full recovery at 24.4%, or 298,000 jobs, below pre-pandemic levels.

— with files from The Canadian Press