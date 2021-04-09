Pharmasave offers Astra Zeneca vaccine to Kelowna residents

Photo: CTV News

Kelowna residents can now sign up for the AstraZeneca vaccine at the downtown Pharmasave on Doyle Ave.

One of the owners of the pharmacy, Leanne Misfeldt, tells Castanet they received 400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine Thursday night, " we just got a call from IH telling us that we have been given 400 doses but there wasn't much more information shared."

Misfeldt says they have two pharmacists on staff and they are encouraging residents between the ages of 55-65 to sign up for an appointment online.

"This is really good news for our community," says Misfeldt.

According to the Pharmasave downtown Kelowna website, "protecting the health,safety and well-being of Pharmasave customers and staff is always our highest priority, but particularly during the rapidly evolving COVID-19 health situation. As determined by provincial and territorial governments, some Pharmasave stores are now administering the COVID-19 Vaccine to eligible individuals. Participation varies by province. Details and frequently asked questions can be found below."

The website indicates the Mission Park Pharmasave on Lakeshore Rd. is also offering the AstraZeneca vaccine in Kelowna.

Castanet has reached out to the BC Pharmacy Association for more information on other pharmacies that may be offering the vaccine.

Pharmasave has a list of participating B.C. pharmacies listed on its website, including the pharmacy on 30th Ave. in Vernon.

This is a developing story and Castanet will update with more information as it becomes available.