Interior Health has confirmed a COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna Secondary School.

The individual is self-isolating at home with support from local health teams.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible," said the school district Thursday night.

The Central Okanagan Public Schools are working closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required.

A full list of active COVID-19 school exposures in the Interior Health region can be found here.