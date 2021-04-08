Trio of Lake Country men fined $11K for poaching moose

Photo: BCCOS

Three Lake Country men have been fined a combined $11,000 for poaching four moose in two separate “party hunting” incidents.

Christopher Gross, Terry Knooihuizen and Timothy McCool all appeared in Kelowna court Thursday after pleading guilty to Wildlife Act charges.

One incident in Vernon in Nov. 2017 saw Knooihuizen shoot and kill two bull moose illegally and use McCool’s species tag to try to cover it up. Knooihuizen received $3,500 in fines for exceeding his bag limit and using another person’s tag. McCool was fined $2,000.

In a separate 2019 incident in Revelstoke, Knooihuizen poached another two bull moose, and this time used another friend’s species tag in efforts to hide it. He was fined an additional $3,500, for a total of $7,000. Gross received a $2,000 fine.

Knooihuizen has been banned from hunting for two years, while McCool and Gross received one-year hunting prohibitions.

All three have to retake the hunter education program (CORE) and cannot accompany anyone hunting or be in a hunting camp.

“Poaching is a reckless activity with a blatant disregard for public safety and wildlife,” said the BC Conservation Officer Service on Facebook.

All the penalty proceeds are going towards the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.

with files from Wayne Moore