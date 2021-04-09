Central Okanagan Teachers Union calls for increased COVID-19 data

Photo: Contributed

The Central Okanagan Teachers Union is calling for great transparency from the provincial government as COVID-19 exposures surge in the region and provincial case counts break records.

"The data is not out there and transparent," said union president Susan Bauhart.

Bauhart represents 1,500 union members in the Central Okanagan who she says tend to fall into one of two camps, "nothing to worry about and very, very nervous."

After a somewhat quiet winter, there are now 12 Central Okanagan schools with active COVID-19 exposures, according to IH.

Bauhart says she has noticed a shift since spring break ended, "whether it's some parents holding their children out of school or an uptick in illnesses there appear to be more students absent after spring break."

She says one of her big concerns is the threat of new variant strains of COVID-19, "as we've seen with the Vancouver Canucks, these variants spread quickly and they are impacting young healthy people."

Bauhart indicates a growing level of frustration among her members that Interior Health is not releasing more information, "they always say it's for privacy reasons but I've never asked for specifics about individuals."

At the present time B.C. does not publicly share the number of school children infected with COVID-19 and the teachers union would like more data made public.

"Nobody here wants to shut schools down. We all feel it's important, but right now, I get much of my COVID-19 information from Castanet. I log on every morning to get the latest information and that's great but we feel we should have access to more data."

Castanet has received a surge in messages from parents with similar complaints in recent weeks.

"There are hundreds of students isolating in SD 23 and there are a large number of students at home..." said one such message. "When are we going to find out the truth about what is going on in our schools?"

Bauhart says she understands the frustration and shares some of those same concerns, "[transparency] is just not there."