Rally at courthouse calls for justice in Postill bush party stabbings

Photo: Colin Dacre

A group of a few dozen protesters gathered outside the Kelowna courthouse Thursday afternoon to demand justice for the victims of last month’s stabbings at a bush party on Postill Lake Road.

“These boys need justice,” said Carrie Macleod, a close friend of the victims, who was reluctant to step into the spotlight but felt the need to organize the event.

“Personally, with what I’ve seen them go through, this is what they need.”

Supporters of the victims wore white shirts at the rally. Those who were at the party where the stabbings occurred wore red, while blue shirts marked family members who “got the call that night.”

Protesters wearing masks spread out along Water Street and were greeted by supportive honks of passing cars.

The Kelowna RCMP says a total of eight people were hurt in the confrontation on March 28 at 2 a.m. on Postill Lake Road. Seven young men aged between 16 and 19 sustained stab wounds, two of whom were required to be placed on life support. A 25-year-old woman was treated for blunt force trauma.

The incident has deeply shaken her friends and classmates, said Macleod. Some of the witnesses, who drove the bleeding victims down the gravel road to waiting ambulances, have required counselling.

“They are very angry and very upset about why this happened.”

She said she hopes the rally pushes the justice system into action.

“These boys need it and need to know that this isn’t being pushed under the carpet.”

The Kelowna RCMP said in the days after the stabbings that they have multiple possible suspects from both parties involved in the altercation, calling it a “large and complex investigation.” Nobody has been charged in the incident.