Dr. Henry said houseboat parties are not allowed under current orders

Photo: Contributed Kelowna Cruises file photo

B.C.'s provincial health officer did not mince words when she was asked about a party on a houseboat in Kelowna this past weekend.

“These are not the times to be doing that and they are not permitted under the orders that are happening right now,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said during Thursday's press conference.

“There are fines for not only the people organizing these and the businesses that are allowing these to happen, but also for people who are attending in contravention of the orders. We have the support of the RCMP and police services to enforce these fines as well.”

Global News captured video of a Kelowna Cruises houseboat pulling into the downtown Kelowna docks after sunset Saturday night, with loud party-goers piling out of the ship.

Interior Health said it had spoken with the local company, and they've agreed to stop operating until April 24. IH said Kelowna Cruises will require an “adequate COVID-19 safety plan” before they resume operations, but Dr. Henry said Thursday houseboats are restricted under current public health orders.

“It has been in place since last summer when we saw this happening, we have an order that restricts vacation rentals and vacation accommodations and house boats fall into that,” she said. “We have enhanced those orders recently, so those should not be happening.”

She noted she was aware of “a number” of recent events in the Interior.

“I know Interior Health, the First Nation Health Authority and a number of local community leaders were involved in reminding people that we cannot be having this type of event right now, certainly not with people travelling from both inside B.C. and there was another event where people were coming from Alberta, Saskatchewan and other places. When we found out about that, it was shut down as well.”

While she didn't elaborate on what event she was describing, it's likely she was talking about the Kamloops Race Central’s Easter Barrel Race event, which was shut down last Friday.