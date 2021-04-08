Distracted driving is still a problem within the Central Okanagan

Photo: RCMP

More than a decade after the province introduced legislation restricting the use of electronic devices while driving, it remains an issue with drivers within the Central Okanagan.

During distracted driving month in March, several divisions within the Kelowna RCMP detachment were out in force targeting those who choose to drive while distracted on local roadways.

During the month, police issued 591 tickets and issued another 15 warnings to drivers who used electronic devices while operating their vehicle.

The numbers reported by local police seem to line up with survey's conducted provincially by ICBC.

Those results, released in February, indicate 38 per cent of British Columbians admit to texting, talking, or looking at their phones while driving.

More than 23 per cent of people who responded to a Castanet poll admitted to using an electronic device either while driving, or at a red light.

"Distracted driving is a dangerous habit that puts everyone on our roads at risk, says Sgt. Mark Booth, of the Kelowna RCMP municipal traffic section.

"We will continue to utilize enforcement and education to ensure the safety of the travelling public. If you’re driving, leave your phone alone."

During last month's enforcement blitz, 191 tickets and 16 warnings were issued for failure to wear a seatbelt.