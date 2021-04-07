Evacuation order issued for immediate area around site of Glenmore construction fire due to risk of collapse from crane

Photo: Central Okanagan Regional Emergency Program

Due to the fire at the Glenmore Road and Union Avenue construction site earlier this week, an evacuation order has been issued for homes in the immediate vicinity due to structural concerns of a crane.

As of around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, a local state of emergency and evacuation order was issued for properties within a 300-foot radius of the construction site.

“We are working with the City of Kelowna, Emergency Management BC, Worksafe BC, the Kelowna Fire Department and professional engineers to assess the level of risk, determine the structural integrity of the crane and mitigate the situation as quickly as possible,” Sandra Follack, Central Okanagan Regional District emergency program co-ordinator, said in a press release.

“Public safety is our number one priority, and we are operating under an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our residents.”

Though the fire was extinguished, the crane that remains on the site poses a potential structure risk. It is not clear at this point if it has been damaged.

Properties impacted by the evacuation order include:

• Units 1 to 7, 115 Wyndham Cres.

• 129 Wyndham Cres.

• Units 123 to 131, 133 Wyndham Cres.

Due to the fire, Glenmore Road remains closed between Cross and Scenic Road, and Union Road is closed between Wyndham Crescent and Valley Road.

Both sidewalks on Glenmore between Cross and Scenic are closed to foot traffic, as are sidewalks on Union between Glenmore Road and Snowsell Street North.

Southbound traffic has been rerouted to Snowsell Street North and Scenic Road, while northbound traffic has been directed to Snowsell Street North and Valley Road.

These closures and detours remain in effect until further notice, and are marked by signs.

“To help ensure public safety, we are asking the public to avoid closed off areas on and along Glenmore Road and follow the traffic and sidewalk closures, on-site signage and detours,” said Lance Kayfish, risk manager for the City of Kelowna.

“More details and information will be provided as they become available."