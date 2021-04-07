Blast of snow coming to Coquihalla, Highway 97C

Madison Erhardt

Despite mild temperatures over the last few days, mother nature isn’t done with winter.

According to Environment Canada motorists travelling through mountain passes across the BC Interior should brace themselves for winter driving conditions over the next 48 hours.

"We are going to get upwards of maybe 10 to 20 centimetres in the next couple of days in the Hope to Merritt section [of the Coquihalla], maybe even 25 centimetres. On the Connector, it's a bit drier so I am expecting five to 10 centimetres," Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist said.

Motorists are reminded winter tires are required on most British Columbia mountain highways until April 30.

Bruce Stranaghan with Integra Tires says it’s important to look for a consistent temperature when you're thinking about making the switchover to summer tires.

"When that temperature is constant at seven degrees then you can start thinking about changing them over," Stranaghan said.

Stranaghan recommends people start booking appointments soon as Integra has already seen an influx of appointments over the last week.

Environment Canada does have some good news to help soften the blow of the snow.

"Maybe early to next week so say Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday next week we could possibly be getting into the 20s," Lundquist said.

For the most up to date information on driving conditions you can head to DriveBC.ca.