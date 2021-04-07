One of two COVID-19 outbreaks at Kelowna General Hospital now over

Photo: Amandalina Letterio

Interior Health says the COVID-19 outbreak is over at unit 5B in Kelowna General Hospital (KGH), but the outbreak in 4E continues.



A total of ten cases – five patients and five staff – and two deaths were linked to the outbreak on this unit.



“I would like to thank the team at KGH for their efforts in containing this outbreak. We send our condolences to the families of the two patients who passed away,” says Interior Health president and CEO, Susan Brown.

“Our team continues to work hard at containing the outbreak on 4E.”



Interior Health says the hospital remains safe to attend for appointments, emergency care and any scheduled procedures. Self-isolation or COVID-19 testing is not required after visiting the hospital.

IH said Wednesday an outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital in the Level 3 surgical unit has 14 cases: 10 patients and four staff, with one death.



IH is reminding the public to continue following public health guidelines to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 by practicing the following: