The City of Kelowna will work with a South Pandosy brewhouse to find a patio layout that works for both parties

Photo: Kirk Penton

The City of Kelowna and owners of Canadian Brewhouse and Grill on Pandosy will meet today to figure out a patio configuration that will work for both parties.

However, the layout which has already been fenced off as proposed by the brewhouse likely won't work.

It proposes turning the entire sidewalk into a patio for the restaurant, with the sidewalk relocating to the on-street parking spaces.

JoAnne Adamson, the city's property management manager says that layout won't work.

Adamson says she set up the meeting with owners of the Canadian Brewhouse after she saw the fencing on Wednesday.

It's a sensitive situation, she told Castanet News, as the city works with restaurant, pub, bar and coffee shop owners to find appropriate patio space while in-house dining is temporarily halted.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced last week the temporary suspension of in-house dining until at least April 19.

The proposed configuration would triple the outdoor space the restaurant presently has.

The extended patio would only be operational for the duration of the mandated suspension of indoor service.