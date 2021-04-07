B.C.'s gang enforcement team targeted local crime hot spots during a six day period last month

Photo: Facebook

The RCMP's Uniform Gang Enforcement Team spent nearly a week in Kelowna recently.

According to spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Winpenny, the team spent part of the trip learning about local crime hot spots, and up-to-date intelligence to help with enforcement activities while in the region.

"By conducting active and high visibility enforcement in the communities, including on those individuals or groups that may be posing the greatest risk to public safety due to their involvement in gang or organized crime activity, UGET was able to contribute to overall law enforcement efforts and enhanced public safety," said Winpenny.

During a six day period, working in partnership with local RCMP, the team stopped 21 vehicles and checked 27 people.

A majority, she said, were connected with the street-level drug trade.

Members seized three airsoft guns, multiple knives, and a baton, as well as quantities of suspected cocaine, crystal meth, heroin, and potentially deadly fentanyl.

“One of the core aspects of the overall CFSEU-BC enforcement strategy are the Uniform Gang Enforcement Teams (UGET),” says Winpenny.

“UGET represents the overt, tactical and specialized uniform presence of CFSEU-BC which will directly interact with individuals involved in organized criminal activity to help our agency deliver on our mandate. Providing UGET support to Kelowna is a positive for the community and law enforcement.”

During their visit to Kelowna, the unit also executed a search warrant at a home in West Kelowna. The occupant of that home would later be the target of an assassination attempt outside a Kelowna gym last week.