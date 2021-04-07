Okanagan College students donate $15,000 to new Health Sciences Centre

Photo: Contributed OSCU board and staff members.

Okanagan College students have provided a big donation to the Health Sciences Centre.

The Okanagan College Students Union has donated $15,000 to the Okanagan College Foundation’s Our Students, Your Health campaign to help finish construction of a new Health Sciences Centre on the Kelowna campus.

“It’s always good to invest in education, but the pandemic has really brought to the forefront how important nurses and other health care providers are," says Joseph Welton, OSCU board member. “These professionals are doing incredible work and they need to be supported not just morally, but also financially.”

The new centre will educate frontline healthcare workers and will replace a building from the 1960s.

“Having a new centre that reflects modern health care environments will be a major benefit to students,” says Welton. “We’ve seen from investing in the Trades Training Complex and other past capital projects, the impact a new space has on students who feel inspired and valued.

“When these students are learning and doing well, they will go straight into our community and benefit the local community so it’s really easy to see the domino effect of this gift.”

The foundation is now $1.5 million away from its $5 million fundraising goal for the Health Sciences Centre.