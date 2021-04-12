Launch Okanagan to host free financial literacy course to help people manage their money

Photo: Contributed

Launch Okanagan is gearing up to host a free financial literacy course to help participants boost their financial competency and confidence.

Launch Okanagan and Crowe MacKay LLP are presenting Dollars and Sense, which is an eight-week program that starts April 20.

The program will cover a variety of topics including budgeting, saving and investing, credit and debit management, consumerism, and relationships with money.

The classes run Tuesday evenings through Zoom and anyone needing money management mentorship is urged to participate.

“The Dollars and Sense program is suited for anyone that wants to improve their financial situation and learn strategies on how to manage their money more effectively,” says executive director of Launch Okanagan Jennifer Robins.

The courses are led by experienced professionals including certified financial planners who will provide participants with tools needed for developing financial stability.

Ensuring program accessibility for participants is also important for Launch Okanagan. To achieve this, participants can sign-up anonymously to remove any stigmas surrounding money.

“Crowe MacKay is proud to partner with Launch Okanagan and sponsor this series of the Dollars and Sense program. As trusted advisors in our community, we understand the value of financial education, and the power it has in changing lives and building futures for individuals and families,” says managing partner of Crowe MacKay’s Kelowna office Dave Gautier.

Launch is dedicated to helping individuals throughout the Okanagan and a recent program graduate says, “I have learnt a lot over the past few weeks. I am so motivated and inspired that I have opened a long-term investment account. I am also working hard on my budgeting. Thanks to the program, I am gaining more confidence in managing my finances.”

The next program starts April 20 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. To register click here or email [email protected].