Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society calls on local businesses for help establishing local wildlife rehab centre

Photo: Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society

The Okanagan’s Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society working to establish a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Kelowna – and it is looking for local businesses who want to be involved.



This spring, the society is launching its first online silent auction running May 1 to 24 with the goal of raising $150,000, called 'Wild About Spring.'

Funds will go towards the admission centre that will be erected as the planned facility's first building.



"We would be extremely grateful if [local businesses] would consider partnering with us by donating a prize for our online auction," says the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society.

"This could be a products, gift card or service certificate. In return your business name will be recognized publicly through the online auction platform and in all our media, social media and promotional materials (print, radio, e- newsletters, supporter advertisement on our website, signage on our first building for sponsors)."

Due to Kelowna's rapid growth, it is seeing a significant increase in human-caused wildlife injuries and displacement.

"We know that most wild patients are admitted at rehabilitation facilities as a direct result of human activities: hit-by-car, window collisions, power line burns, attacks from domestic pets and toxins," the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society explains.

IWRS is joining forces with other privately funded BC rehabilitation centres to care for wildlife and educate community members about coexistence.

The location of the new space has yet to be announced. To learn more, click here.