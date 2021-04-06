Romantic comedy is being shot on Bernard Avenue until April 14

Photo: Amandalina Letterio

A movie is being shot on Bernard Avenue in Kelowna this week.

Champlain Media West Inc. and CMW Horizon Productions Inc. is collaborating to produce an upcoming TV movie called "Home for my Heart."

Until April 14, the crew will be on location at the vacant building between Hooligans and Sushi Hama – and they're hard to miss.

“Home for my Heart” is a romantic comedy that hasn't been picked up by a network yet, but its story style is comparable to movies seen on The Hallmark Channel, Women's Network, and Lifetime.

"We're starting to build a strong relationship with the film industry," says Chris Babcock, event development supervisor for the City of Kelowna.

"And we're always welcoming different productions to come to town and to showcase our beautiful city."

Babcock points out that this is a proven economic driver for Kelowna that's able to happen safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City has consulted WorksafeBC and Interior Health about allowing movie productions to happen in a safe manner.

If you work in the area or live nearby, no need to worry as the film does not have any stunts, special effects, or loud noises. However, the area may appear brighter than usual with set lighting in the evenings and it will be busier than usual with the crew and essential work trucks in the area.

As of now, there is no date, time or network set for the film to air. However, Babcock says there will be more movie shoots on rooftops in the upcoming months, so keep your eye out for them.