Kelowna's mayor, who volunteers in hospital coffee shop, receives COVID vaccine

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran has received his first COVID-19 vaccination.

Despite only being 43, Basran qualified for an early vaccine based on his work as a volunteer at Kelowna General Hospital.

He told Castanet News he received the vaccination when it was offered about three weeks ago.

A statement released by City Hall Tuesday indicates Basran has volunteered for more than a year at the KGH coffee shop, which raised money for the KGH Foundation.

"Mayor Basran is among hundreds of volunteers in the healthcare sector to receive a vaccine,," the statement said.

"Volunteers in healthcare settings were offered a vaccine by Interior Health during Phase 2 of the rollout, due to their contact with patients, frontline staff and visitors.

KGH Foundation CEO Doug Rankmore said offering the vaccine to those volunteers is the responsible thing to do.

"Our volunteers are vital to the hospital's ability to meet a variety of needs and their safety is a critical to our overall success," he said.

Basran says a majority of people he has spoken with have been supportive once they realize he works as a volunteer at the hospital.

"I love volunteering there," he told Castanet.

"That coffee shop raises a lot of money for health care in the region.

"That wouldn't be possible without the volunteers who offer their time."