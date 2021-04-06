Police investigating armed robbery in Kelowna

Photo: RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating an armed robbery Monday night.

Police were called for a report of a robbery at a business in the 2400-block of Highway 97 just after 9:30 p.m.

RCMP say the suspect allegedly entered the business and produced what appeared to be a handgun and demanded cash. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers conducted a search of the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately five-foot-ten.

He was wearing sunglasses, a dark toque, a red and black plaid shirt, and had a red bandanna on his lower face.

“Fortunately no one was injured in this robbery, but the worker was extremely shaken by this incident,” says Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“We are appealing to anyone with information to come forward and speak to us by calling 250-762-3300, or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.”