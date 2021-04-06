RCMP looking for two women who allegedly stole a dog from outside a Kelowna restaurant Saturday

Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP hope someone can shed some light as to the whereabouts of an eight-pound, black and grey Havanese pup.

The dog was reportedly stolen from outside a Kelowna restaurant Saturday evening.

Police indicate the owner of the dog was picking up from a restaurant in the 1500 block of Banks Road about 7 p.m. Saturday.

He had the dog with him, and tied it to a tree outside the restaurant.

When he returned, "Shayla" was gone.

Witnesses in the area told police two women in a black passenger vehicle stopped and allegedly took the dog.

Anyone with information concerning the theft of "Shayla," is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.