Local dad blogger with MS shares his unique story and is appointed read-a-thon ambassador

Photo: MS Read-a-Thon Dale Allen Berg and his three children.

A Kelowna father of three special needs kids, and Canadian Dad Blogger of the Year has been selected as a national ambassador for the MS Read-a-Thon happening now through the end of the month.

Dale Allen Berg was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in 2019, just two months after his youngest son was diagnosed with Autism, and only days after his two-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome – a rare neurological disorder that will likely leave her without the ability to talk or walk for the rest of her life.

Ever since, Berg became an advocate for all three disorders through his captivating public speaking and on his award-winning blog.

The MS Read-a-Thon has selected him as an ambassador for its unique fundraising initiative. “I love to tell stories and share my experiences - both good and bad - in hopes that they will inspire or encourage others who are possibly facing the same challenges.” Berg says.

He went on to say that he is relatively good with physical health but battles with mental health.

“As if 2019 wasn’t hard enough on me watching all of my kids receive special needs diagnosis, 2020 hits and throws us all into isolation and quarantine. It’s been the loneliest year of my life," Berg explains.

Funds raised from the read-a-thon will go towards making people living with MS feel less alone. The 1:1 peer support program connects people affected by MS with someone who can support them through their experiences with MS and is important to making them feel less alone.

MS Read-a-Thon inspires children and their families to read, fundraise and create a million incredible adventures for one cause.

For more information and to register your child for free, click here.