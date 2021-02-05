Castanet hit the streets to ask what you think about the new mandatory masks in middle and secondary schools rule

The province announced Thursday masks will be mandatory in for students and staff in all middle and secondary schools. Non-medical masks must be worn at all times indoors except for when sitting at desks or work stations.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says the risk of transmission with this new measure is very low. The new rule comes five months after schools reopened last September.

Castanet hit the streets to ask: What do you think - is it too late or about time?

Most people said 'it's about time' but the majority feel it's never too late to implement new rules that will mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Four people felt this should have been a rule when schools reopened back in September 2020.

One man added it might be difficult to implement mask wearing among children.

Castanet also conducted a poll on Wednesday which asked: Should B.C. students be required to wear masks in the classroom?

The majority of respondents answered 'yes' with a 63% vote, whereas 31% voted 'no' and 5% were unsure.

What do you think? Email us at [email protected].