The Bridges' Youth Treatment Program could open this year thanks to donations

Photo: Contributed

The Bridge Youth & Family Services Youth Recovery House is close to opening its doors thanks to the generosity of the community.



"We were overwhelmed by the generosity of the community with this kind of continued support we could open this year,” says Bridge Executive Director, Celine Thompson.



In December, over $300,000 in donations brought the organization’s total to $867,000 for their campaign — bringing the group close to its $1 million goal.



“We both grew up in rural Saskatchewan and know that ‘it takes a village to raise a child’. We live in downtown Kelowna and see young people on the streets and back lanes around us struggling with addictions," says Dean Reidt and Debbie Hubbard who donated $100,000 to the campaign last month.



"We also learned that there are currently no live-in treatment centres for youth in the Okanagan and that in addition to the COVID crisis there is also an opioid crisis. We just couldn’t stand by and watch. We wanted to be part of the solution."



The Bridge was also presented with an anonymous donation of $175,000 in mid-December.



“Almost overnight, our goal was within sight, the dream became a reality thanks to these incredibly generous gifts,” says Kelly Paley, Director of Fund Development.



Currently, BC has less than 70 publicly funded youth treatment beds. Within the Okanagan, there are zero treatment centres for youth under the age of 17.



The Okanagan Youth Recovery House will be a place for young people under the age of 19 who are experiencing addiction to receive live-in treatment.