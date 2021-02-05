Kelowna looks to make a bid for the 2026 BC Summer Games

Photo: Wayne Moore/file Former premier Bill Bennett lit the BC Games flame in 2008.

The City of Kelowna is looking to bid on a fourth provincial summer games.

City council will be asked Monday to support a bid for the 2026 BC Summer Games.

Kelowna hosted previous games in 1980, 1994 and 2008.

The deadline to submit bids is Feb. 19, with host communities announced later in the fall.

Support of council is required for the bid to proceed, along with a financial commitment of $110,000 if the bid is successful.

Money would come in the form of a $55,000 cash contribution which would be drawn from the major events program, and $55,000 in services such as facility preparation and use.

The games society would provide about $625,000 to the city for the games.

Sports and event services manager Doug Nicholas says support for a bid has already been obtained from School District 23 for use of facilities and transportation, as well as local sports organizations, hotels, service clubs and community partners.

He adds venues have been identified and received support to host the 21 sports featured in the games.

"The benefits of hosting multi-sport games are vast and include significant economic impact, sport and organizational development, increased community pride, social interaction, intersectoral collaboration, and expanded sport networks," Nicholas said in his report.

He says the economic impact of hosting the games could range from $1.5 to $2 million, while a legacy fund generated from the games could range from $50,000 to $200,000.

The 2008 games had an economic benefit of about $2.2 million, and left a legacy fund of $66,000 which was used to upgrade the scoreclock at the Mission field hockey pitch and provide sports education programs for coaches.