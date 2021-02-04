Interior Health issues alert about dangerous street drugs sold in Kelowna and West Kelowna

Photo: Interior Health Samples of dangerous street drugs tested in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

Interior Health has issued an alert about dangerous street drugs being sold in the Kelowna area.

Two samples of beige and white powder, sold as fentanyl, also contain benzodiazepines, which carry a high risk of overdose and prolonged sedation that may not respond to naloxone.

Benzodiazepines, or pharmaceutical tranquilizers, have become the latest deadly front in the opioid epidemic as they do not respond to naloxone, the life-saving drug used to resuscitate overdose victims.

Drug checking in the Kelowna and West Kelowna areas is available at: Living Positive Resource Centre, Supervised Consumption Service, The Bridge Outreach, KANDU, UBCO Harm Reduction Program, shelters and supportive housing.

Naloxone kits and training are available at: The Bridge Outreach, Outreach Urban Health Living, Positive Resource Centre, shelters and supportive housing, IH Primary Care/Mental Health and Substance Use/Public Health offices and several pharmacies.

The alert is in place until Feb. 11.

IH also issued an alert about dangerous drugs in Penticton on Wednesday.