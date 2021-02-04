COVID-19 variant case in Interior contained: Interior Health

Photo: Contributed Dr. Albert de Villiers

Interior Health won't say where the single case of the COVID-19 U.K. variant recently appeared in the Interior, but the case is believed to have been contained.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday a case of the B.1.1.7 variant of the COVID-19 virus, which was first discovered in the United Kingdom, had been identified somewhere in the Interior Health region.

The person had recently returned to the Interior after travelling internationally, although it's unclear when exactly the variant case was identified. Other countries, including the U.K., have noted this particular strain appears to transmit to others much more easily than the standard COVID-19 virus.

But IH Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Albert de Villiers said Thursday he doesn't believe this particular case in the Interior spread to any one else.

“With this one specific case we have, there wasn't any spread,” he said. “This person was isolated as soon as they got here, they got tested and they didn't spread it anywhere. So we are cautiously optimistic that we contained that one.”

He would not say where in the Interior Health region the person resides, citing “privacy.”

Dr. de Villiers cautioned that “there will probably be some more [of the variant strains] coming in.”

But the federal government has recently implemented new quarantine rules for those returning from international travel, aimed at eliminating the spread of travel-related cases. Dr. de Villiers said "if people stick to that we should be good."

As of Monday, there had been 14 confirmed cases of the U.K. variant in B.C., along with four cases of the South African variant.

Earlier this week, a person at Maple Ridge's Garibaldi Secondary tested positive for the U.K. variant of the virus, but extensive testing at the school turned up no additional positive cases.

So far, Dr. de Villiers says B.C. hasn't seen that rapid spread of either variant that other countries has.

He noted IH doesn't have any specific protocols for dealing with the new variants, saying all the techniques for stopping the spread of the regular COVID-19 virus applies to the variants.