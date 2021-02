Photo: Kirk Penton

Gas prices are on the rise in Kelowna.

Several Shell stations throughout the city are charging 126.9 cents per litre, which is a nine-cent jump from where it has hovered for much of 2021.

There are no indications of jumps at the pumps in Vernon and Penticton, where 117.9 is the price at most locations, according to GasBuddy.com.

The increase in price for an unleaded litre should not come as a surprise, as crude oil prices hit their highest level in a year on Tuesday.