Resident captures cougar on camera in Kelowna

A Kelowna man is warning residents of an early morning cougar sighting in the neighbourhood.

On Feb. 1 at 5:50 a.m., a resident caught a cougar on his surveillance camera outside of his home in the Gallagher area.

"The intent of sending in the cougar video was to alert the residents of South East Kelowna that there are Cougars in the residential areas," said the man, who wishes to remain anonymous.

This is the first time he's caught the feline on his motion-activated camera, which he installed four years ago.

"In my 20 years of living here, there has been evidence of Cougars in the fringe bush areas next to Gallagher's, but never seen/recored inside the residential areas."

On Feb. 2, a cougar was put down after it killed a goat and attacked a donkey in Vernon earlier in the week.