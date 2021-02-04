Pelmewash Parkway remains closed as engineers determine stability of slope

Photo: District of Lake Country

Geotechnical engineers are continuing to assess the stability of a slope that gave way next to Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country Wednesday afternoon.

Until the roadway is clear of debris and the slope is considered stable, the former highway will remain closed to regular traffic.

Only emergency vehicles and transit buses are being allowed to pass the impacted area under the direction of flag personnel.

The slope gave way about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at about the midpoint of the road near the canoe sculpture.

Some residents living on either side of the slide area are being permitted to go to and from their homes.

Residents of Ponderosa are able to access the neighbourhood via the south end of Pelmewash Parkway from Winfield, heeding the direction of flag personnel on site.

Residents of the Cornwall/Highlands area are able to access the neighbourhood via the north end of Pelmewash Parkway from Oyama Road or Highway 97.

Meantime, a predictive warning of the potential for a slide in the area was delivered by Oyama councillor Todd McKenzie less than 24 hours earlier.

At the previous evening's council meeting, McKenzie relayed concerns from area residents of the potential for a rockslide after some debris had already been falling onto the roadway.

With the constant freezing and thawing due to freezing overnight temperatures and milder daytime temperatures, conditions were ideal for such an event.

"I personally don't think it's anything more than what we've seen before. It has a lot of the locals concerned," said McKenzie.

"We might want to keep a closer eye on it."