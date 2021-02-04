YLW confirms an airport screener has tested positive for COVID-19

Photo: G4S

A spokesperson for Kelowna International Airport tells Castanet that there has been a confirmed case of COVID-19 for an employee who works at YLW.

"YLW has been informed that an employee of G4S has tested positive for COVID-19 and we are waiting for more details from Interior Health," says Jessica Hewitt, YLW spokesperson.

Castanet received information that one of the screeners at YLW had tested positive for COVID-19. According to G4S's website, the company "is Canada's leading provider of security solutions. Offering risk consulting, software & technology, systems integration, and security personnel."

An online job posting for a screening officer in Vancouver indicates, "the screening officer is responsible for ensuring that the traveling public, their personal belongings, and the carry-on baggage and items they have with them are screened before they enter the sterile area of the airport."

Castanet has reached out to Interior Health and will provide more information if it becomes available.