Local gardener shares his blossoming garden in February

Sarita Patel

Despite two captive Vancouver Island marmots predicting six to twelve more weeks of winter, one local resident says his plants say different.

Kelowna resident George Mapson says many plants and trees in his garden have already blossomed, including his red dogwood tree, which he says typically starts showing new leaves in March or April.

“The rodents are not weather forecasters,” he laughs.

Every fall he cuts the tree down to six-inches to allow the red twig to grow and showcase their white flowers. He says he will be doing that to the three-year-old tree shortly, for now he’s just enjoying the early bloom.

“People feel it’s been a long winter, the COIVD winter and it’s only February — it’s not finished yet,” adds Mapson. “It just brightens my day when you see this, so hopefully it will brighten someone else’s day.”

Mapson planted over 550 tulips in the fall and says he can’t wait for them to sprout. He also says despite the snow in the forecast his plants will live and thrive throughout the frost.

After sharing his garden with Castanet, Mapson get geared up and took his kayak out onto Lake Okanagan on Wednesday evening to enjoy more of the sun.

“When you’re almost 70 [it’s] a great day on the water,” he says while he paddled away from shore.

Mapson is making the most of the warm weather in Winter, what are you doing to enjoy the outdoors? Let us know by emailing [email protected]