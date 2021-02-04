Police flood area around KGH due to unfounded report on man with gun

Photo: Sarita Patel

UPDATE 8:55 a.m. Feb 4

Kelowna RCMP say they responded with a large police presence around Kelowna General Hospital Wednesday night after receiving reports a man was brandishing a gun in the area.

After 10 p.m., RCMP say there were numerous reports of a man walking around the 2000 block of Pandosy carrying what was described as a shotgun.

“Frontline officers immediately flooded the area to search for the individual,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we also notified the Kelowna General Hospital so that they could take steps to ensure the safety of their staff and patients.”

A suspect was arrested a short time later with what police say was a tire iron, and not a shotgun.

He was released from custody. No charges are forthcoming.

ORIGINAL 10:40 p.m. Feb 3

There was a major police presence around Kelowna General Hospital Wednesday night.

Several police cars were outside the emergency department of the hospital. Some roads in the area were briefly closed and a police service dog was deployed to the area.

A Castanet reporter at the scene says police are now starting to leave the area and appear to be demobilizing. The majority of the police vehicles that initially responded have now left, although a few remain. The incident was first reported on social media at around 9:40 p.m.

Officers were unable to comment.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.