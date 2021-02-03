Photo: Sarita Patel

There was a major police presence around Kelowna General Hospital Wednesday night.

Several police cars were outside the emergency department of the hospital. Some roads in the area were briefly closed and a police service dog was deployed to the area.

A Castanet reporter at the scene says police are now starting to leave the area and appear to be demobilizing. The majority of the police vehicles that initially responded have now left. The incident was first reported on social media at around 9:40 p.m.

Officers were unable to comment.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.