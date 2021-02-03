Confirmed case of COVID-19 at Hudson Road Elementary on Wednesday

Photo: Interior Health

The Central Okanagan Public School Board has confirmed another case of coronavirus on Wednesday evening.

Interior Health confirmed a COVID-19 exposure at Hudson Road Elementary School.

"They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams," says SD23 in a news release. "Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing."

The release does not specify if it was a staff member or student that has been affected but in a letter to parents, they state the exposure took place on Jan. 29.

The school board states safety and the well-being of students, families, and staff remains their highest priority.

A full list of active exposures at Interior schools can be found here.