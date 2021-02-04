The Okanagan Table talks to Castanet about Valentine's Day and operating amid the pandemic

Valentine's Day is one of the busiest years for the restaurant industry, and while the pandemic is still hobbling the entire industry, a Kelowna group of restaurants is making the best of it.

Chefs at The Okanagan Table are busy preparing a take-home menu for the special day.

Chef Rod Butters, owner of RauDZ Creative Concepts, is working with pastry chef Jason to create two options: an angus beef striploin dinner and an applewood smoked spring salmon dinner. The options come with a variety of canapés and three courses including a decadent chocolate dessert.

So how do you create the perfect Valentine’s Day meal?

“First of all, everybody loves chocolate of course, so we want to incorporate some chocolate in there,” says Butters. “Valentine’s isn’t just for couples, there’s lots of single people out there, there’s single people with pets, there’s families. It shouldn’t just be all about celebrating a couples love. We try to keep things seasonal here so we’re coming into some beautiful salmon and carrots that have been cellared over the winter, just are packed full of flavour.”

The ‘Romantic Night In’ package from The Okanagan Table lets you choose from some local wines from Evolve Cellars or Black Star Vineyards as well as a signed award-winning cookbook, from Butters himself.

“Its all about just great food and just sharing some love with whomever,” he says.

Take-home dinners will be available for pickup on Feb. 13. Those wanting to get out of the house on Valentine’s Day weekend can stop by any other of RauDZ locations including Micro Bar and Bites, Sunny’s A Modern Diner and RauDZ Regional Table for some fun specials.

2021 is also an important year for RauDZ Creative Concepts as its their 20th anniversary, but looking back on the last year, Butters says its been extremely hard operating in the restaurant industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To be totally honest, it’s been definitely the toughest year in our 20 year history,” he says. “We have an amazing team, we’ve built such great local support over these past 20 years, so it’s tough.

“By supporting us, you’re supporting the farmers, the fishermen, the cheesemakers and everybody that supplies us. Whatever we can do to keep our community strong and I know the sun is starting to come out now that it’s February, so let’s all get in a better mood and just support each other.”

Many other restaurants in the Okanagan are preparing special take-out menus for Valentine's Day. Lovebirds are encouraged to support the local hospitality industry through placing orders at their favourite spots.