Study shows Canadians eager to travel to Kelowna once pandemic ends

Photo: Tourism Kelowna

Expedia says it's seeing an increase in Canadians searching for their next bucket list spot for the end of this year – and Kelowna is a top search.

The travel company conducted its annual Vacation Deprivation Study which revealed that travellers are continuing to stay inspired during the COVID-19 pandemic, by adding to their bucket list destinations.

As the hope for future travel in 2021 grows, Expedia says Canadians have already been looking for their next domestic bucket list spot. Among the domestic destinations, Banff, Kelowna, and Osoyoos topped the list. Other top searches included Canmore, Jasper, Tofino, Niagara Falls, Montreal, Revelstoke and Halifax.

Internationally, Canadians are searching up Cancun, Maui, and Honolulu. American spots like Las Vegas, and New York are being searched, despite the country's pandemic numbers. Other top searches include London, Puerto Vallarta, Maldives, Paris and Santorini.

According to the annual Vacation Deprivation, in 2021 Canadians plan to take an extra five days of vacation.

The majority of Canadians (83%) in the study said they value vacations now more than ever.

Expedia's study also found that people are willing to spend more on their bucket list vacation now. In the interim of not being able to travel, 82% of Canadians expressed they are looking for new ways to find happiness.