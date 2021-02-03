Man describes 'ominous cracking' before rockslide slams into van

Photo: Malcolm Hett

UPDATE 5:30 p.m.

A motorist who watched his van get hit by a rockslide Wednesday afternoon on the Pelmewash Parkway says the hill gave way above him with a thunderous crack.

Malcolm Hett was driving home from work when he came across a small rockfall consisting of “football and basketball sized rocks.” After putting on his four-way flashers about 30 metres back, he and another motorist started to remove the rocks from the road by hand.

As he was finishing the job and about to head back to his waiting van, a second slide occurred, sending rocks tumbling down into the side of his vehicle.

“My first thought was, ‘my dog is in there’ and he’s probably scared. My windows were open, so I had quite a bit of rock debris and mud went into my van,” Hett said.

After removing his dog from the van, he started to clear the rocks that hit his van, and was nearly finished when a large “ominous cracking” rang out from the hill above.

“Before I even looked up, I knew what that meant… it sounded like the earth splitting.”

“I could see at least a 50-foot wide span of the hillside shifted all at once. I hollered out ‘run, or get back.’ It was like a scene from a movie,” he said, explaining he sprinted away from the tumbling boulders towards his waiting dog near the lake.

Rocks careened across the roadway after him, with more hitting his vehicle parked at the side of the road.

Hett said he was able to drive his van home, but it took some significant dents.

“I wouldn’t have imagined that much rock would have come down. I thought I was being aware and careful… thinking I was doing a good service to clear the roadway so everyone can get home from work.”

Hett said crews with the District of Lake Country were on scene very quickly after the slide.

The road remains closed while the slope is examined. Barricades have been set up to prevent access near the site.

UPDATE 4:55 p.m.

The District of Lake Country says residents of the Ponderosa neighbourhood can reach their homes via the south end of Pelmewash Parkway.

Residents of Cornwall/Highlands can access the neighbourhood via the north end of Pelmewash off Hwy 97 or Oyama Rd.

There is currently no through traffic. Barricades have been set up on Pelmewash preventing any access near the slide site. Workers at the barricades say the slope is being examined for stability.

One van was partially hit by the slide, but its occupant was unharmed.

More to come...

ORIGINAL 3:50 p.m.

Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country is closed in both directions following a large rockslide Wednesday afternoon.

The slide occurred about 3:15 p.m. near the area of the canoe sculpture.

District crews are on scene assessing the damage.

Traffic control is enroute.

Early indications are that no one was in the vicinity when the hillside gave way.

It's not known at this time how long it will take to clear the debris.

Geotechnical personnel will likely have to be brought in to assess the stability of the hill.

Castanet will continue to update the situation as information becomes available.