A large rockslide has closed Pelmewash Parkway

Photo: Contributed

Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country is closed in both directions following a large rockslide Wednesday afternoon.

The slide occurred about 3:15 p.m. near the area of the canoe sculpture.

District crews are on scene assessing the damage.

Traffic control is enroute.

Early indications are that no one was in the vicinity when the hillside gave way.

It's not known at this time how long it will take to clear the debris.

Geotechnical personnel will likely have to be brought in to assess the stability of the hill.

Castanet will continue to update the situation as information becomes available.