A new sign at Highway 97 and Sexsmith Road is rich in history

Kelowna has a new sign at the corner of Sexsmith Road and Highway 97, but what do you really know about Reid’s Corner?

"John Reid built a store and a gasoline pump in 1921," explains Evelyn Vielvoye, co-author of 'Down Memory Lane: Rutland. "A little later on, he put an extension on the dining area."

Reid was an Irish immigrant with big dreams. At the time, there was a train station at the location. People would travel through the area by bus or train and Reid's Corner was the only stop to eat, get gas, or grab groceries.

With the recent Highway 97 widening project, the 'Welcome to Kelowna' sign that was at the intersection needed to be removed, so the provincial government agreed to compensate Kelowna for relocation (a project still in the works). Rather than restore the area themselves, they agreed to provide some funds and services for relandscaping. The land is provincial right-of-way but will be maintained by the City.

"It was confirmed that over the years it has come to be known to most residents as Reid’s Corner so that was the decision made for the current placemaking reference," says Brian Beach, infrastructure delivery manager at City of Kelowna.

Back in the 1920s, Reid’s corner and dining room aimed to serve the people who worked at the McLean and Fitzpatrick packing houses - the only other businesses nearby. Vielvoye says the area has changed significantly.

"There was just the store itself and the rest was open area land because they farmed out there and they built the odd house but that's all that was out there," adds Vielvoye.

While Okanagan residents often refer to the area as “Reids Corner," even though it’s on Google Maps, some people still don’t know the proper name of it. The City of Kelowna is spending $90,000 on the project, and it’s expected to be finished by this fall.

Lifetime Okanagan resident Corey Johnston says he often meets people at Auction World located on Highway 97. When he tells them to meet him at 'Reid's Corner,' most people don't know where that is and he has to refer to it as the 'Sexsmith Road' intersection.

So, why is this area important enough to have such a significant investment?

"Many Kelowna citizens know this area as Reid’s Corner and might give directions to businesses and such using the term. The intersecting roads have different names (Sexsmith and Old Vernon) and Rutland Road used to intersect there as well, so it is a bit confusing," explains Beach.

"So it made sense to include the term as part of the design. A low concrete wall was needed to protect some electrical vaults so it was easy to extend it a bit higher to make room for the lettering. The Ministry completed the concrete work," he adds.

The City of Kelowna will also be planting a meadow for the area to surround the wall.