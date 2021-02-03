Man wanted for 3 attempted murders in Ontario arrested in Kelowna

Photo: Brooke Atkin RCMP arresting a man wanted for 3 attempted murders at a home in Kelowna on Tuesday

A man arrested by heavily-armed police officers Tuesday at a home in Rutland was wanted for three counts of attempted murder.

The RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team was deployed to a home on the 300-block of Mallach Road in Kelowna at roughly 4 p.m. Tuesday after learning that a man wanted by police in Sudbury, Ont. was in the city.

The man was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant on three Ontario counts of attempted murder, extortion, criminal harassment, and assault with a weapon.

Police set up an area of containment around the home. Neighbours say the officers called for the man to come out of the home from behind cover.

The man crawled out of the home and was arrested, said a neighbour, and police left the area shortly afterwards without searching the home. Residents said a police helicopter was also involved in the operation.

“The suspect, 30-year-old Adrian Eppinger, was taken into custody without incident,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “He has been brought before the courts and will be returned to Ontario as soon as possible.”

The Greater Sudbury Police could not immediately provide more details on the attempted murders as their media spokesperson has gone home for the day.