Enjoy local restaurants without breaking the bank during Dine Around the Okanagan

Hey food lovers! Dine Around the Okanagan is back, and this year, it will run for a month.

From February 5 to March 7, more than 50 restaurants throughout the Okanagan will feature a three-course menu for $15, $25, $35, $45, or $55 with suggested wine pairings, craft beer pairings or spirits and cocktail pairings.



Guests can visit the participating restaurants and ask for their Dine Around menu, reservations are encouraged as organizers are anticipating around 8,000 people will order from these menus over the four week event. A list of participating restaurants and their menus can be viewed here – the majority of restaurants offering take-out as an option this year, which is a new addition to the event.



“This is great for restaurants as we help promote their businesses during what has been a challenging year,” says Ian Tostenson, President/CEO BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association.

“Many residents take the opportunity to get out and try restaurants that they may not have ever been to or don’t visit often enough, it’s a win win for the consumer and our member restaurants.”



Adding more incentive, diners scan the QR code on restaurant posters and complete the form to be entered to win $350 in restaurant gift cards.

There are also chances to win throughout the festival by winning $25 gift cards from participating restaurants by using social media; to enter, the community is encouraged to take a photo of your food and wine, spirit or beer pairing and then tag the restaurant you are visiting along with '#dinearound2021' and post to Facebook or Instagram to be automatically entered.



To follow the festival you can like the page on Facebook follow on Twitter and Instagram and follow the hashtag #dinesipsave2021.