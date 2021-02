Contributed

There was a heavy police presence in the downtown core of Kelowna early Sunday morning.

Castanet reader Jason Pharis submitted videos showing multiple police cruisers on Pandosy Street just off of Harvey Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

A black BMW sedan without tires was boxed in by police vehicles. One of the police officers can be overheard in the video that someone would need to fill out a "pursuit form."

The Kelowna RCMP has been unable to provide additional information on the incident.