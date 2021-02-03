Transmission of COVID-19 slows across Interior care homes

Photo: Darren Handschuh

The transmission of COVID-19 in Interior long-term care homes continues to slow, with just one new care home resident contracting the virus in the past 24 hours.

The single new resident case was at Vernon's Noric House care home, bringing the total cases there to 39 residents and 29 staff, although just 16 active cases remain. Nine residents of the care home have died.

In the past 24 hours, two additional staff members of Kamloops's Westsyde Care Residence also tested positive for the virus, for a total of nine staff, while Interior Health clarified that a total of 10 residents of the care home have tested positive. That outbreak was just declared Monday, and all 19 cases remain active.

As of last Friday, all care home residents and staff in B.C. had been offered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As a result, care home outbreaks have been decreasing across the province.

Five more cases connected to the outbreak at Kamloops' Royal Inland Hospital have been identified, bringing the total cases to 32 patients and 59 staff. One person connected to the outbreak died last month. There remains 59 active cases at the hospital.

Case numbers at Williams Lake's Cariboo Memorial Hospital remained stable Wednesday, with two patients and 12 staff infected to date. Only one case at the hospital remains active.

There were no changes in case numbers at the Interior's other four care home outbreaks and there remains 65 active cases across all six outbreaks :

Brocklehurst Gemstone in Kamloops – 17 residents and eight staff, one death; three active

Sunnybank in Oliver – 27 residents and 10 staff, five deaths; 11 active

Creekside Landing in Vernon – 25 residents and 15 staff, one death; eight active

Noric House in Vernon – 39 residents and 29 staff, nine deaths; 16 active

Heritage Square in Vernon – 47 residents and 21 staff, nine deaths; eight active

Westsyde Care Residence – 10 residents and nine staff, no deaths; 19 active

In the Interior, 275 care home residents and 144 staff have contracted the virus. To date, 49 Interior care home residents have died from the virus, making up about 65 per cent of the region's 75 COVID-related deaths.

The region's most deadly care home outbreak occurred at Oliver's McKinney Place, where 17 residents died. That outbreak was declared over Jan. 18.