More COVID-19 testing at Big White after 'unsanctioned Australia Day gatherings'

Photo: Facebook/@BigWhiteSkiResort

Big White Ski Resort says unsanctioned Australia Day celebrations in private group housing could be behind more new COVID-19 cases linked to the ski hill.

Interior Health announced five new coronavirus cases Tuesday within a community cluster at the resort. There are just 16 cases active and in isolation.

In a news release, Big White said Interior Health tested twice last week in the wake of the unsanctioned Australia Day gatherings on Jan. 26. Positive cases continue to stem from privately managed group housing, the resort said.

Big White, like most BC Interior ski hills, typically have a large contingent of Australian staff who come to work winters on the slopes. While the pandemic has significantly reduced how many Australians came to the province to work this winter, some still made the trip.

And while the resort provides housing to some staff, many live in private accommodation.

"The numbers are consistently at a point now where they're somewhat manageable. Any positive cases at the resort is one positive case too many, but we are able to move those that require quarantine into safe, isolated housing immediately thanks to the work done by Interior Health, the Regional District and the Big White COVID-19 taskforce," says Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president at Big White Ski Resort Ltd.

During Friday’s update on the Big White cluster, just one case was announced.

"We are anxious to hear the latest from Dr. Bonnie Henry on February 5, and once we have a better idea of what travel and tourism is going to look like over the next few months, we'll be able to adjust our COVID-19 protocols as necessary to accommodate provincial travellers. Until then, it's locals only, and a reminder to stay in your household bubble, especially this weekend for Superbowl Sunday. Fewer faces, larger spaces should be your motto."

Big White said last month it had cancelled over $7 million worth of bookings and tickets purchased by customers who lived outside the Okanagan. The RCMP has also said it has stepped up patrols at Big White to enforce health regulations at the request of the resort.

The ski hill says it has also revoked two passes in the past 24 hours for riders who did not wear a mask while indoors or in lift lines.