RCMP swarm compound, arrest 2 for attempting to steal heavy equipment

Photo: Rob Gibson

RCMP have two men in custody after they were caught redhanded using a stolen truck trying to steal heavy equipment.

Kelowna RCMP tell Castanet they responded to a report of a break-in at a business compound in the 100-block of Pinto Rd. on Monday at about 10:30 p.m. They found two men who were allegedly attempting to steal a bobcat.

Officers responded in force and flooded the area, one man was arrested at the scene. The second man fled on foot and a team of officers including a police dog unit captured him a short time later.

"The pickup, and the trailer that were used in this theft were stolen a few days before this incident," states Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP. “Our officers did an excellent job in stopping this theft and getting both of these men in custody."

Michael Grant, 39, and Kaare Vaagen, 46, have been charged with break and enter, theft and uttering threats. Grant has also been charged with obstruction while Vaagen is facing charges of theft of vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-250-762-3300.