IH gives update on 3 community clusters; 5 new Big White cases

Photo: Big White Ski Resort

Interior Health has provided an update on three COVID-19 community clusters in the region.

Big White

Five new coronavirus cases have been linked to Big White Ski Resort, bringing the total number of cases in the cluster to 231 since it was declared on Dec. 15. There are currently 16 cases active and in isolation.

Of the 231 known COVID-19 cases linked to this cluster, 145 have resided and/or worked on Big White Mountain.

“The risk remains low for families and individuals visiting Big White Mountain who follow public health guidance,” said Interior Health.

The five cases comes after just one new case was announced during the previous update on Friday.

"This is proof that our young community members are listening to Interior Health's Dr. Silvina Mema's messaging," said Michael J. Ballingall, Senior Vice President at Big White Ski Resort Ltd., on Friday.

"These numbers wouldn't have been possible without the continued support of Interior Health and the Regional District, and without the commitment our local workforce to following our COVID-19 Safety Plan. We are hopeful today's numbers are a sign that we are continuing to bend the curve. Care, compassion and community commitment will get us through this together. Our task right now is to stay the course."

Williams Lake area

Interior Health says there have been another 37 cases linked to the community cluster in the Cariboo Chilcotin local health area.

Since Jan. 1, a total of 375 people have tested positive in the region and 96 cases are currently active and in isolation.

“COVID-19 continues to circulate in Williams Lake and all communities throughout the Interior,” IH said. “Most of the transmission related to this community cluster has occurred at recent social events and gatherings and everyone is reminded that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles.”

Of the 14 COVID-19 cases linked to the Cariboo Memorial Hospital outbreak, one case remains active. Twelve staff and two patients have been linked to this outbreak. The public is reminded the hospital is safe to visit for appointments or emergency care.

Fernie area

Interior Health has identified an additional 7 cases of COVID-19 linked to a cluster in the Fernie area.

Since Jan. 1, 2021, a total of 98 people have tested positive in the area and 24 cases are currently active and in isolation.

“Most of the transmission occurred at recent social events and gatherings,” IH said.

“Interior Health is grateful to local physicians and staff, elected officials, businesses and community leaders for their support as we remind everyone to follow precautions and not stigmatize or judge others who seek testing or test positive for COVID-19.”

IH will release its next update on all three community clusters on Friday.