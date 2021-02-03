You still have time to nominate someone for Kelowna's many civic and community awards

Photo: Contributed 2019 Anita Tozer Memorial award winner Randy Benson

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes, individuals, groups and companies - chances are, you know at least one.

And, you may not even know it.

2020 was not a normal year, and recognizing those people who selflessly helped Kelowna get through it will not be normal either.

The annual Civic and Community awards have for the past 45 years recognized volunteers in various walks of life, including the arts, sports, the environment, both individual and organizational.

As the city gets set to honour its best and brightest for the 46th year, some of those faces may have taken on different roles.

We all know someone who made a big difference in a number of ways in 2020, and they deserve the recognition.

Nominations for the 2020 Civic and Community awards close Feb. 12.

Click here for a nomination package.

Award categories include:

Bob Giordano Memorial Award - Coach of the Year

Central Okanagan Foundation Volunteer Organization of the Year Award

Champion for the Environment Award

Corporate Community of the Year Award

Fred Macklin and Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award - Citizen of the Year

Honour in the Arts Award

Teen Honour in the Arts Award

Young Citizen of the Year Award

Athlete and team sports awards will not be handed out this year, however nominations for exceptional performances will be held over to next year.