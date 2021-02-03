You still have time to nominate someone for Kelowna's many civic and community awards

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes, individuals, groups and companies - chances are, you know at least one.
And, you may not even know it.
2020 was not a normal year, and recognizing those people who selflessly helped Kelowna get through it will not be normal either.
The annual Civic and Community awards have for the past 45 years recognized volunteers in various walks of life, including the arts, sports, the environment, both individual and organizational.
As the city gets set to honour its best and brightest for the 46th year, some of those faces may have taken on different roles.
We all know someone who made a big difference in a number of ways in 2020, and they deserve the recognition.
Nominations for the 2020 Civic and Community awards close Feb. 12.
Click here for a nomination package.
Award categories include:
- Bob Giordano Memorial Award - Coach of the Year
- Central Okanagan Foundation Volunteer Organization of the Year Award
- Champion for the Environment Award
- Corporate Community of the Year Award
- Fred Macklin and Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award - Citizen of the Year
- Honour in the Arts Award
- Teen Honour in the Arts Award
- Young Citizen of the Year Award
Athlete and team sports awards will not be handed out this year, however nominations for exceptional performances will be held over to next year.