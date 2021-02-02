There was a heavy police presence in Rutland Tuesday afternoon

Photo: Brooke Atkin
UPDATE 5 p.m.
Almost as quickly as it arrived, a heavy police presence has left Rutland.
The RCMP Emergency Response Team and police helicopter are no longer in the area.
Castanet has requested more information from police.
ORIGINAL 4:15 p.m.
There is a heavy police presence in Rutland right now.
The RCMP’s heavily-armed Emergency Response Team was spotted at a home near the corner of Mallach and Holbrook Roads.
Social media reports state a police helicopter is also above the neighbourhood.
Castanet News has a reporter on the way to the scene and will update.