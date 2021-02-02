There was a heavy police presence in Rutland Tuesday afternoon

Photo: Brooke Atkin

UPDATE 5 p.m.

Almost as quickly as it arrived, a heavy police presence has left Rutland.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team and police helicopter are no longer in the area.

Castanet has requested more information from police.

ORIGINAL 4:15 p.m.

There is a heavy police presence in Rutland right now.

The RCMP’s heavily-armed Emergency Response Team was spotted at a home near the corner of Mallach and Holbrook Roads.

Social media reports state a police helicopter is also above the neighbourhood.

Castanet News has a reporter on the way to the scene and will update.