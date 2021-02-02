The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is hosting two livestream concerts in February

Photo: Facebook

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra (OSO) is hosting two livestream concerts this month.

The first concert is an hour-long performance of the small orchestra titled 'Water Music,' featuring selections from G.F. Handel’s iconic suite of the same name, and work by Canadian composer Kevin Lau 'Writ in Water.'

It will be streamed live from the Kelowna Community Theatre (KCT) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are $25 and include a two-for-one tasting experience voucher for Peak Cellars. Purchase tickets here.



The second concert, the 'Nature of Music,' is perfect for children and families, and celebrates the music of nature; water, fire, large and small animals, and the sun and moon. It will be streamed live from the KCT on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. The Nature of Music tickets are $15 – purchase tickets here.

"We are thrilled to be back on stage making music together again after so many months," said music director Rosemary Thomson. "We are a little farther apart on stage, and wearing our masks, but the music will still ring out and we so look forward to sharing it with you."

Tickets for both events can be purchased through the platform Unicorns Live. Following the live streamed event, the recording as video-on-demand will be available for 30 days.