The Charity Hub donates more than $8,000 to Habitat for Humanity

Kelowna's Charity Hub has donated more than $8,000 to Habitat for Humanity.

The Charity Hub was founded to assist companies transform their excess inventory issues into powerful, financial, social and environmental impact opportunities.

“The current COVID-19 pandemic has devastated so many charities ability to raise funds through their normal channels making The Charity Hub an even more essential opportunity than we even anticipated,” said Hub creator Dave Rolleston.

Rolleston has been purchasing and selling inventory for more than 20 years. Since then, he’s transformed his strategies into a business where he’s turned profits into charitable funds, for those who need it most.

“Dave and his team at The Charity Hub have developed an effective, philanthropic business model, that gives back to the community and which all charities could benefit from. We are very grateful to receive the cash donation to support our mission and the work that we do,” says Andrea Manifold, CEO for Habitat for Humanity Okanagan.

Habitat for Humanity achieves a four-to-one buying power through every dollar donated.

“The Charity Hub’s first quarter goal was $10,000 total funds donated which has now been surpassed and we are looking straight ahead to our next goal of $50,000 and $100,000 by year end,” says Rolleston.

Retailers, wholesale distributors, insurance companies and freight companies are encouraged to reach out to learn more on how they can liquidate for a cause.

“Recently we had a surplus of product that I found a great home for, through a new resource for us, The Charity Hub. They purchased the surplus and quickly moved it on to one of their partners. The best part is that The Charity Hub turned our surplus into a few thousand dollars they donated on our behalf to Habitat for Humanity, helping them to build homes for those in need,” says owner of Able Auctions Jeremy Dodd.

Charities interested in The Charity Hub can email [email protected] to learn more.